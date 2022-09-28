St. Cloud School District Receives Land Donation Next to Westwood Elementary

By Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Area Board of Education accepted a land donation measuring 155,639 square feet.

Credit: Westwood Elementary School

Officials with the board say the appraised value of the three parcels adjacent to Westwood Elementary School is $975,000. The owner of the property, Jeff Theisen, says he is donating the land on behalf of his parents, Francis and Cyrilla Theisen. Jeff mentions his mother was a lunch lady at the Westwood School for 20 years.

He also says he hopes to one day see kids fishing, riding bikes, building forts and planting huge gardens, much like his father did previously.

The school board chair, Shannon Haws, says they are all very thankful and note what a true gift and opportunity it is to have the land next to the Westwood Elementary School.

