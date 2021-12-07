Dec 7, 2021
St. Cloud School District to Host Language Immersion Nights
By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director
St. Cloud’s school district will be hosting language immersion nights for parents/guardians interested in enrolling kids in the program.
The district offers Spanish and Mandarin Chinese programs. The Spanish immersion night will be at Clearview Elementary School on Thursday, December 9 at 6 p.m. The Mandarin Chinese immersion night will be hosted by Madison Elementary on Tuesday, December 14 at 6 p.m.