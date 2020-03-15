St. Cloud, Sartell-St. Stephen and Sauk Rapids Schools Closed Through March 27

St. Cloud Area Schools including Sauk Rapids, Sartell and St. Stephen will close effective Monday, March 16, for all students.

On Sunday Governor Walz issued Executive Order 20-02 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic . He and announced that all Minnesota public schools will close and remain closed through March 27.

District 742 says based on the Governor’s directive, no instruction will occur during this time as staff plan for the implementation of distance learning.

Parents and the community are asked to visit the district’s website for regular information updates.