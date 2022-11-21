St. Cloud Senator Appointed Chair of State Ag and Rural Development Committee

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Newly re-elected District 14 St. Cloud Senator Aric Putnman has been appointed chair of a committee that is a good fit for the district he is serving.

Putnam is now the Chair of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Development Committee.

Senator Aric Putnam

He says he’s excited to have the opportunity to serve as chair of the committee, and that the success of Greater Minnesota is essential to the success of the entire state. His goal is to work to pass policies that strengthens communities and citizens of those communities.

Putnam was first elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2020. This will be the first time he’ll serve in the role of Chairman, having previously served on the Aging and Long-Term Care Policy Committee, the Higher Education Finance and Policy Committee, and the Jobs and Economic Growth Finance and Policy Committee.