St. Cloud ‘Southwest Beltline” Wants Your Opinion

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

You’re invited to give input on future transportation developments in the area called the Southwest Beltline Corridor in St. Cloud and surrounding areas.

The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization is looking for input on the areas of St. Joseph, Waite Park and St. Cloud to identify potential traffic control needs and much more. The information will be used to help the APO in future pedestrian, biking and vehicle use project planning.

The deadline to take the survey is July 16. For more information or to participate in the study visit the Southwest Beltline website.