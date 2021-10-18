St. Cloud State Career Center to Co-Sponser Career Fair

By Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The St Cloud State career center and school of public affairs are teaming up with multiple other Minnesota colleges to throw a government and non-profit career fair.

The fair will run between 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The career fair will take place at the Great Hall at Coffman Memorial Union on the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus on Friday.

Students who are interested in participating in the career fair are required to register at www.togpartners.com. Students are also required to dress professionally, bring their student ID, wear a mask, and have at least 5 copies of their resume.