St. Cloud State Dance Team Four-Peats at National Championships

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

The St. Cloud State University Dance Team achieved great success once again at a national competition.

The Dance team won their fourth consecutive National Championship at the UCA/UDA Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships in Orlando, Florida. The team won in the Gameday performance category and earned a runner-up finish in pom and a third place finish in Jazz.

The team’s four-peat on January 13th in the Gameday category is just the fourth time the team has performed in that category, with their first national title coming in 2020.

Last season, the dance team finished second in both the jazz and pom categories.