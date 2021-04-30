St. Cloud State Dance Team Wins Second-Straight National Championship

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud State University Huskies Dance team won its second consecutive Universal Dance Association National Championship on Wednesday at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The Huskies placed first in the Open Game Day competition for a consecutive year while also earning the top score in the Open Pom competition.

In the Open Game Day competition, the Huskies finished with an event score of 90.4084 and a score of 87.7917 in the Open Pom event. St. Cloud State would beat out Northwest Missouri State in both competitions.

Congratulations to the St. Cloud State University Dance Team on another successful season.