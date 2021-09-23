St. Cloud State Greek Life & Athletics to Throw Anti-Hazing Mixer

By Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University Athletics and Greek Life have teamed up to throw a anti-hazing mixer.

The mixer is to help promote National Hazing Prevention Week.

The “These Hands Donut Haze Mixer” is Friday at 6 p.m. in the lower level of campus rec near the rock climbing wall. Students are also encouraged to attend the Huskies versus Northwood University Friday night.

According to Hazingprevention.org about 55% of college students report being hazed when entering a club, team, or group.