St. Cloud State has First Confirmed Case of COVID-19

St. Cloud State University has announced that a member of the Universities community has been officially diagnosed with a lab confirmed case of COVID-19.

Students and staff were notified in an email that was sent out yesterday afternoon from President Robbyn Wacker.

In the email, Wacker said that the case has been investigated by the Minnesota Department of Health to determine the nature and circumstances of the case. Wacker said that, for this case, the Department of Health concluded that “the risk of exposure at our university is low and similar to the exposure one might have while being out in the community.”

Also in the email, Wacker wished the individual a speedy recovery and said that she is aware of the unease that this case could create within the campus community. She urged students to continue to follow social distancing guidelines and to continue to protect themselves and others as much as possible.

Wacker ended her email with on final message to students, “We will get through this together as a community, and will be stronger when we emerge.”