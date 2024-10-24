St. Cloud State Hockey on KVSC Preview

St. Cloud State Men’s and Women’s Hockey are both preparing for a doubleheader series this coming weekend.

On Friday, St. Cloud State Men’s hockey will face off with Augustana with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. The homecoming festivities will continue on Saturday, with the women’s team facing off against St. Thomas at 11:30 a.m. in Mendota Heights, with the men’s team kicking off game two against the Vikings at 5:00 p.m. All three games will be on the main airways 30 minutes before puck drop, at 88.1 FM KVSC, or online at kvsc.org. Carl Goenner and Alexander Fern will have the call for the men’s hockey games, and Alexander Fern and Sam Roering will handle the on-air duties for the women’s matchup on Saturday.