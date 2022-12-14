UPDATE: SCSU Changes Commencement Ceremonies To Friday

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

UPDATED: Due to the winter storm and snow, SCSU has moved the scheduled Thursday night commencement ceremonies to Friday. Here is the updated fall semester schedule:

Revised commencement schedule for Friday, Dec. 16:

9:00 a.m. School of Public Affairs and University College

11:00 a.m. College of Health and Wellness Professions

1:00 p.m. Herberger Business School

3:00 p.m. College of Science and Engineering

5:00 p.m. College of Education and Learning Design & College of Liberal Arts & School of the Arts

Image Provided

All ceremonies are being held in Ritsche Auditorium in Stewart Hall and you can watch the live stream on the Commencement website.

About 600 students out of all 900 graduates are participating in the commencement ceremonies. 77 students are graduating with associate degrees, 599 graduates are earning a bachelor’s degree, 191 graduate students and four doctoral graduates.

Additionally, 94 graduates are earning Summa Cum Laude, 89 students earning Magna Cum Laude and 97 graduates are earning Cum Laude.