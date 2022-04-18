St. Cloud State Juried Student Art Exhibit Opens Tuesday

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

Join St. Cloud State University for the 56th annual Juried Student Exhibition featuring works from 23 student artists.

Starting April 19, a dynamic range of artists’ works will be put on display for the public in the Kiehle Visual Arts Center at St. Cloud State University. The display will be open through April 28th.

This year, the art department is inviting Pao Houa Her to from the Bockley Art Gallery in Minneapolis to be a juror for the awards ceremony on April 19th at 2:30 p.m.

The ceremony will feature announcements from faculty on scholarship award winners and a juror’s choice award.