SCSU Men’s Basketball Drops Two Games to Bemidji State Amid Their Quest for a Playoff Bid

By Ryan McNamara / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

2/5/21 – St. Cloud State 78 – Bemidji State 88

After two close wins against Concordia – St. Paul, the St. Cloud State Men’s team looked to get back on track at home against Bemidji State.

Anthony Roberts started the first half just as hot as last weekend, scoring 17 points while the Huskies were down 47 – 34 at the half.

The Huskies were able to cut the lead to as little as 4 twice in the second half, but with big shots by Mohamed Kone, who had 29 points, the Beavers were able to keep their lead to the buzzer. The Huskies took their 6th loss, losing 88-78.

The second half runs by the Huskies were led by Caleb Donaldson, who led the team with 23 points. Roberts finished with 22, and Josh Tomasi also scored in double figures.

2/6/21 – St Cloud State 67 – Bemidji State 87

With a disappointing loss Friday night, the Huskies looked to bounce back Saturday afternoon. Plagued by defensive woes all season, St. Cloud State could not stop the three ball against Bemidji State.

The Beavers made fifteen total from beyond the arc and were led by Nick Wagner, who scored 30 points and made 8 threes.

The Huskies went down early and were never able to find a groove, going down 46-36 at the half. St. Cloud State shot only 41% in the second half, and lost their second straight 87-67.

Amidst a blowout, head coach Matt Reimer went deeper into his depth chart, with Luke Taylor seeing 21 minutes in his first appearance. Anthony Roberts led the team with 18 points, and Caleb Donaldson and Josh Tomasi also scored in double figures.

The St. Cloud State Men’s basketball team (5-7 overall, 3-5 in-conference) looks to bounce back next weekend with two games at Minnesota Crookston. As only four teams from each half of the conference make the playoffs this year, and the Huskies sitting at tied for fifth, their last four games become very important.