St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Moves To No. 2 in USCHO Poll

Ryan McNamara / KVSC Sports Director / @RyanMcNamaraPXP

After a series sweep against the previous No. 2 ranked team, Minnesota State-Mankato (now ranked No. 8), it was all but guaranteed that the Huskies would move up in the next USCHO poll.

The Huskies beat the Mavericks 3-2 on Friday and 4-3 on Saturday, continuing their unbeaten stretch to start the season. Grant Cruikshank scored three goals in the series, moving his season total to six, tied for the most in the nation. In-goal for SCSU, Jaxon Castor and Dominic Basse continued their impressive start to the season, each starting a game in the series. Castor had 30 saves and gave up two goals on Friday, while Basse stepped up with 33 saves and three goals against on Saturday.

The No. 2 ranking is St. Cloud State’s highest placement in the 2022-23 season, as they started the season ranked No. 13 and have advanced in each poll since. SCSU spent three weeks ranked No. 1 in the nation during the 2021-22 season. The Huskies have a home-and-home series versus Bemidji State this upcoming weekend, but bigger tests lie ahead. No. 3 ranked Denver and No. 17 Western Michigan are their first two opponents of November, and No. 6 North Dakota is SCSU’s first opponent of December. These matchups provide a big test for the Huskies. St. Cloud State had just a 2-6-2 record against DU, WMU, and UND last season.

While the freshmen and newcomers have stepped up in key situations for the Huskies, the returners have quietly pitched in as well. Jami Krannila and Veeti Miettinen have just a goal apiece, but nine assists combined. Kyler Kupka and Zach Okabe have shown impressive progress early, with two goals apiece and eight assists combined. Kupka has been especially impressive, scoring two game-winning goals, the first of his career.

The Huskies face off against Bemidji State on Friday, October 28th and Saturday, October 29th for a home-and-home series. SCSU is an even 3-0 at home and 3-0 on the road. You can listen to both games live on 88.1 FM KVSC, with Brian Moos and Alex Fern on the call.