St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Welcomes New Huskies to the Line-Up

By Carl Goenner / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud State Men’s hockey will be entering the 2022/2023 college hockey season with a lot of new faces after losing 8 seniors at the end of the 2021/2022 season followed by 3 more players departing via the transfer portal.

The team recently introduced the addition of 7 freshmen to their roster for the 2022/2023 season. The players include 4 forwards, 2 defenseman and 1 goalie.

Photo credit: SCSU Athletics

The Huskies are bringing in 4 forwards, the first of which are Ethan Aucoin who finished last season 5th in scoring in the Alberta Junior Hockey League and Jack Rogers who is coming off a year where he had 67 points in 54 games with the Steinbach Pistons in the MJHL. The Huskies also add Grant Ahcan, who’s older brother is a former defenseman and captain of the Huskies. The other forward SCSU is adding is Adam Ingram who tallied 55 points last year for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL and was selected 82nd overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2022 NHL draft.

St. Cloud State will add Defenseman Mason Reiners to the roster this season who will be joining the team after the best season of his career, putting up 14 points and helping the Waterloo Blackhawks get to the USHL playoffs. Along with Reiners comes another Waterloo defenseman as the Huskies also bring in Cooper Wylie who contributed 45 points in 99 games during his 2 years spent with the Waterloo Blackhawks.

The Huskies also are also getting a new young face in between the pipes this year in the 2021/2022 Ontario Junior Hockey League goaltender of the year James Gray. As a member of the North York Rangers of Toronto, Gray won 25 of his 36 regular season games played and finished with a league leading .931 save percentage and a 1.36 goals-against-average. He then marked a .934 save percentage in 4 playoff games and won 2 of the 4.