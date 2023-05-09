St. Cloud State Releases Statement Regarding Suspicious Alerts

By Alexander Fern / News Director

The Messages Sent Out By The University

St. Cloud State University released a statement regarding a series of alerts that were sent to students via email, and text messages last night.

At 10:45 last night an alert was sent to students of SCSU reading “ACTIVE SHOOTER ON CAMPUS. RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.” However according to the University, that message was an error.

There was no active shooter, only a “suspicious individual” who was described as being a male with a dark sweatshirt, light pants, and a flat brimmed hat. An updated (and correct) message was sent five minutes later alerting the campus of the suspicious individual.

The University says that the message error has been resolved, and the suspicious person was detained by campus safety and local law enforcement.

As more information is released, this story will be updated.