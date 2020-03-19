St. Cloud State Students: You have Access to Counseling Services

The Counseling or Psychological Services (CAPS) at St. Cloud State University has a message for students–we are here to help you during this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Director of CAPS on campus John Eggers says there are options for students who are seeking mental health support. Eggers says while face-to-face sessions are still available, they prefer phone contact first for new student clients.

When you contact counseling services at (320)-308-3171 the office staff will help you decide the next step.

Eggers adds that at this time they have not seen a lot of increased requests for counseling support, but he recognizes so much is changing daily that students are still working through their new routines and preparing for distance learning.