St. Could State University Public Safety building

By Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University announced a new Director of Public Safety this week. David Schnettler was promoted to the top campus safety position after the previous director retired.

Schnettler has been with St. Cloud State Public Safety since 2013. Before joining St. Cloud he had held multiple positions with the South Dakota Highway Patrol and is a veteran of the U.S. Army.