St. Cloud State University COVID-19 Update: Students to Receive $250 Each in CARES Grant, Planning for Fall

By Jo McMullen / Station Manager

At a recent Town Hall meeting with faculty and staff St. Cloud State University gave an update on many items relating to COVID-19 and its students.

President Robbyn Wacker detailed in the Zoom meeting that all students who were enrolled by the Friday to prior to spring break will be given a $250 grant. The money comes from the federal CARES act, which stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security. The university is taking the steps now to distribute those funds in the near future.

SCSU received at total of $7.8 million, and $3.9 million was designated for student and student services that needed to be refunded, such as housing and parking. Wacker says there is an emergency fund set up with approximately $440,000, and needs-based grants will be given based on a variety of factors outlined by the Department of Education. The administration will share more information with students about this opportunity when its available.

President Wacker also discussed a Bring Huskies Home task force. This group is working with officials from the Minnesota Department of Health and other colleges to plan for fall semester, and how to bring employees back to campus after Minnesota’s stay-at-home order is lifted on May 18.

Their planning includes addressing any fears, financial concerns students may have and future planning on how classes will be taught this fall. The university will follow guidelines from the state and the Chancellor and Board of Minnesota State. There is not any new information at this time about classes being held in person or remotely for fall 2020.