Break at St. Cloud State University Extended until March 30

The Chancellor of Minnesota State has extended the break for students within the system. The new changes impact St. Cloud State University and the St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

In an email to all employees Devinder Maholtra is extending the break for SCSU and SCTCC until March 30th. The previous communication had school starting March 23.

The Chancellor is extending the break to March 30 in order to give faculty more time to prepare their classes for students.

Malhotra is also asking for patience during this time. He writes the information set is changing at a pace that we have not experienced before. He adds Minnesota State’s priorities have remained the same:

To safeguard the health, safety, and welfare of our faculty, staff, and students

To enable students to complete the spring semester and progress toward their educational goal

Meanwhile, St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker is inviting faculty, staff and students to an online video Town Hall on Tuesday. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom. The information has been emailed to faculty and students, but is also available online.