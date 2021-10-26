St. Cloud State University Greek Life To Host Toy Drive

By Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

With the Holidays just around the corner many central Minnesota families have trouble giving gifts to their children, and this has only been exacerbated by the pandemic.

St. Cloud State University’s Greek Life looks to alleviate at least some of the stress brought on by the holiday season by hosting a toy drive.

Greek Life shared in an email the toy drive will start November 1 and run through November 15th. Participants can drop off toys at room 134 in the Atwood Memorial Center by Department of Campus Involvement. All gifts are accepted, but if you need any ideas on what to give, Greek Life has set up a Amazon Wishlist.