St. Cloud State University Hosting Online Events for Students

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

With a quiet campus and only online classes, St. Cloud State University is continuing to find ways to help students through online events.

SCSU has announced a few new student life events that will be broadcasted live. These events include a speaker presentation on Coping in the COVID-19 World, which will occur on Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. in a Zoom meeting.

Counseling and Psychological Services Director Dr. John Eggers is presenting a Zoom session for international students to share tips to manage anxiety and fear of unknowns during these uncertain times. Students will have a chance to ask questions and share stories to support one another.

Women on Wednesday will take place through a Zoom meeting on Wednesday, April 15 at 12 p.m., watch for log in info when it becomes available. CRobin Marty will present “The Fate of Abortion Rights: Considering a Post-Roe America” at noon April 15, via Zoom. Marty is a writer and reporter who covers abortion access and the pro-choice and pro-life movements. Her book addresses the current state of abortion access in the United States, coupled with considerations and strategies if Roe versus Wade is altered or overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Disabled Veterans of America Minnesota Chapter with student veterans is taking place on Wednesday, April 15 at 12 p.m. on Zoom as well. The Director of the Veterans Resource Center, Zac Mangas says St. Cloud State has 738 military-connected students during this academic year so they strive to connect them with organizations that will be beneficial to them.

If you are interested in attending and learning about the services available from this veterans organization, you can e-mail veteransresource@stcloudstate.edu. A Zoom link will then be provided.