St. Cloud State University Moves To Telecommuting for Employees

St. Cloud State University is moving to telecommuting for most of its employees.

President Robbyn Wacker says by the close of business on Friday, March 20th, St. Cloud State University will be implementing telework, or working from home, for all employees unless their work responsibilities require them to be onsite.

SCSU’s Human Resources office has posted supporting web links to many questions about this announcement. The administration, Deans and supervisors are developing work plans. There is also a IT Resources for Telework page in place as well how to stay connected with Wifi hot spots if needed.

Some other resources include an Ask HR for telework policies or other Human Resources-related matters.

Also, HuskyTech is available via live chat support feature; or at (320) 308-7000, huskytech@stcloudstate.edu or submit a support request online for technological assistance.

Finally, SCSU is maintaining a COVID-19 page is a resource for university resources, questions and contacts.