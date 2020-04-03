St. Cloud State University Opens Applications for Student Emergency Fund and Expands Food Shelf Hours

During St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker’s Town Hall meeting with faculty, students and staff her team announced new details to help students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students at the university can apply for a Student Emergency Fund, which helps provide money to students in need. The fund has been very integral to supporting students in need, you can learn more about donating here.

Starting today, the Huskies Food Pantry will be changing their location to the Mississippi room inside the Atwood Memorial Center. They have increased their hours of service to Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If students are seeking assistance with their technology, they can contact HuskyTech at 320-308-7000 or live set up a live chat online.