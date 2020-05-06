St. Cloud State University Posts Student Literary Journal ‘Upper Mississippi Harvest’ Online

By Jo McMullen / News Reporter

The 2020 edition of St. Cloud State University’s student literary journal is available as an online edition, for now.

Director of the Creative Writing Program, professor Shannon Olson said in a campus e-mail that 29th edition of the Upper Mississippi Harvest is now available online.

She added that students chose the cover image in January, but now as they look at it, it resonates differently. They also hope that during this decidedly strange time, readers might find in the pages of this journal work that comforts, challenges, surprises and engages.

There will be printed editions of the journal available when that is deemed appropriate and safe.



