St. Cloud State University Prepares for COVID-19

St. Cloud State University is sharing information with students, faculty and staff about their planning for the Coronavirus disease as it relates to classes, which resume on Monday.

University President Robbyn Wacker shared in a campus-wide email Wednesday that the university’s emergency operations committee is working with experts with the Minnesota Department of Health, Stearns County and the Centers for Disease Control.

Wacker says as people return from spring break, CDC recommends that travelers returning from regions with widespread Coronavirus including China, Iran, Italy and South Korea to stay home for a period of 14 days from the date they left that country.

The university has shared a COVID-19 Information webpage answering a lot of questions including what do if an employee or student is ill and the university is asking for flexibility for anyone affected. The St. Cloud State Medical Clinic is moving to a phone triage system for students in the coming week. If a student is sick they’re asked to call 320-308-3199 versus walking into the clinic.

Provost Dan Gregory shared an email that given the seriousness of the situation that all instructors be highly flexible with attendance in face-to-face classes. He added that the university recommends allowing any ill students to complete work remotely whenever possible.

Gregory is also asking faculty to begin preparing courses to be able to continue without face-to-face meetings in anticipation of potential suspensions or closures. For courses and curricular activities that rely on the community or interactions with the public, such as clinical, performance, service learning activities, they ask that faculty start considering alternate delivery options as well.