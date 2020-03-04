St. Cloud State Updates About Coronavirus

With the coronavirus spreading throughout international countries, St. Cloud State University is closely monitoring and developing the situation.

Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra has decided to suspend all Minnesota State-related international travel effective immediately. Education abroad programs and any other international travel in the month of March is included. Everyone impacted by these cancellations have been informed.

St. Cloud State Center for International Studies continues to be in communication with all of their students who are currently abroad. They also have asked students who are in State Department Level 1 and 2 countries to return home.

On campus, there has been a core team assembled to continually monitor the situation, advice leadership and communicate with campus.