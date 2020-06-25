Jun 25, 2020

St. Cloud State Volleyball Adds Remley to the Coaching Staff

Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org

SCSU Volleyball announced that Steph Remley, a St. Cloud State graduate, will be joining her alma mater’s coaching staff in the fall of 2020 as a volunteer assistant coach.

Before joining the Huskies’ coaching staff, Remley coached for Providence Academy in Plymouth, Minn. During that time, she led the Lions to a 17-9 record. The record would break Providence Academy’s best in school history.

Remley has brought in some awards throughout her time while coaching club volleyball. She was a recipient of the 2019 AVCA 30 Under 30 High School coaching award.  She also received the North Country Region AVCA U16 Girls Coach of the Year.

