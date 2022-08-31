St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey’s Nylund, Hymlarova and Zimmermann participate in IIHF Women’s World Championships

By Ryan McNamara / Sports Director / @RyanMcNamaraPXP

We’re still 27 days away from the Husky hockey season, but that hasn’t stopped some Huskies from getting game-action elsewhere.

Jennina Nylund (Finland), Klara Hymlarova (Czech Republic) and Laura Zimmermann (Switzerland) all advanced to the quarterfinals of the IIHF Women’s World Championships, helping their respective countries with good performances in the preliminary round.

From left to right: Nylund, Hymlarova, and Zimmermann (via SCSU Athletics).

Nylund made her second appearance for Finland in the World Championships, helping the team to two wins, including one against Zimmerman and Switzerland.

Hymlarova had the biggest impact on the stat sheet by any of the Huskies. The senior forward scored three goals and tallied an assist for the Czech Republic, who were undefeated in group play. Hymlarova was plus-three on the ice in her fifth appearance in the World Championships.

Zimmermann, a highly-touted incoming freshman for the Huskies, is appearing in her second World Championships for Switzerland. The forward tallied two assists and helped the Swiss to a win over Japan in group play.

The Quarterfinals for the 2022 Women’s World Championships begin on Thursday, September 1st. Nyland and Hymlarova will face off in the Quarterfinals, while Zimmerman and and Switzerland look for another win against Japan.

For more information on the Championships, go to IIHF.com.