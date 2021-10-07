St. Cloud State’s Homecoming Week Filled with Campus and Community Events

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud State University Homecoming’s Homecoming Week is fast approaching, and organizers have created special arts, music and alumni events for students, families, community and members. In the sports arena, the week includes hockey, volleyball and soccer games the week of October 13th to 16th.

The week begins with a campus kick-off celebration at 11 a.m. Wednesday featuring rides, games, food and prizes for current students on the Atwood Center Mall.

A bonfire and pep rally at 6 p.m. Thursday on the Holes Hall Lawn will give fans a chance to connect with Huskies Athletic teams and entertainment. The Department of Music is presenting a free concert at 7:30 p.m. later that night.

Reunion events are also planned throughout the weekend for alumni who were involved with Multicultural Student Services, Athletics, Germany study abroad, Greek Life and the Dog Pound.

Some of the signature Homecoming events include:

Oct. 4-31: Alumni Art Exhibit, Paramount Theatre Gallery (Reception 6 p.m. Oct. 15)

4 p.m.: Downtown Art Crawl, Downtown St. Cloud, Friday, October 15

6 p.m.: Volleyball vs. University of Mary, Halenbeck Hall Friday, October 15

7 p.m.: Men’s Soccer vs. Purdue University-Northwest, Husky Stadium Friday, October 15

10 a.m.: Homecoming 5k Run/Walk, Starts at Lawrence Hall, Saturday, October 16

10:30 a.m.: Notable Alumni Recognition and Reception, Administrative Services Building Lobby, Saturday, October 16

1 p.m.: Women’s Hockey vs. University of St. Thomas, Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, Saturday, October 16

2 p.m.: Volleyball vs. Minot State, Halenbeck Hall, Saturday, October 16

3 p.m.: Huskies Fan Fest, Herb Brooks Way 5:07 p.m.: Men’s Hockey vs. University of Minnesota,

Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, Saturday, October 16

Postgame Concert featuring Coyote Wild, Herb Brooks Way, Saturday, October 16



For a full list of events, dates and times, please visit: stcloudstate.edu/homecoming.