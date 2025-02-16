St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra to perform “Roots” at Ritsche Auditorium

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — On Saturday, February 22, 2025, The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra will present “Roots,” a concert to celebrate beautiful music and the roots it grew from.

The concert will be held at Ritsche Auditorium at St. Cloud State University at 7:30 p.m.

Artistic Director candidate Kornel Thomas will conduct works by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Bela Bartók, Luigi Bassi, and Antonín Dvořák.

A guest artist, clarinetist Olivia Hamilton, will perform the virtuosic Concert Fantasia on motives from Rigoletto by Luigi Bassi.

At 6:30 p.m., Maestro Thomas will deliver a Pre-concert Talk to share his decision-making process for selecting the music, provide historical context for each piece, and highlight the musical elements the audience will hear.

General admission tickets are available at www.stcloudsymphony.com or at the door. Prices start at $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (65 and older), and $5 for students.