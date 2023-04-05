St. Cloud Woman Sent To Hospital After Car Crash Along Highway 10

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A St. Cloud woman was sent to the hospital after crashing into another vehicle along highway 10.

Image Credit: Google Maps

Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports at approximately 4 p.m. a truck was heading westbound on Highway 10 before colliding in the intersection with a car going westbound on Little Rock Road.

Sixty-one-year-old Devey Dahlheimer of St. Cloud was taken to Centracare Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Forty-two-year-old Jason Sand of Holdingford left the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol reports the conditions were wet at the time of impact.