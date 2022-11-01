St. Cloud State Wrestling Unanimously Picked to Finish First in the NSIC

Max Steigauf / Sports Director / @Max_Steigauf

Less than a week after the St. Cloud State wrestling team held their annual “Red and Black Classic” the Huskies’ wrestling team was picked to finish first by the coaches in the NSIC.

Credit: Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

St. Cloud is also ranked #2 in the country in the NWCA pre-season polls with only Central Oklahoma University the only team in front of them. St. Cloud State has won the past eleven NSIC championships and are riding a 88 dual match win streak in the NSIC.

Colby Njos gets his hand raised after winning his Red and Black Classic Match on Thursday Credit: Kaitlyn Zuehl

The Huskies will start their wrestling season on Nov. 5 when they travel to Rochester to compete in the Yellow Jacket Open. St. Cloud’s first home dual will be Jan. 12 at 7 P.M. against the Parkside Rangers