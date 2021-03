By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

The St. Cloud Mayor’s office is sharing news about Granite City Days this summer. In a statement released Wednesday, the Mayor is planning a new and improved event.

Granite City Days will be held June 24-27th with a focus on music and the arts. The city’s ‘music laureate’ James Calacsan will lead a group of volunteers to re-ignite and unite the community with the events.