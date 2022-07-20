St. Cloud’s Metro Bus CEO Ryan Daniel Receives National Award

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The CEO of St. Cloud’s Metro Bus recently received a national transportation industry award.

Metro Bus CEO Ryan I. Daniel was awarded the prestigious Gerald Anderson Member of the Year Award at the 51st Conference of Minority Transportation Officials on July 11th.

This award is COMTO’s way of honoring great service and the value of teamwork in the transportation industry nationwide. It’s given to a pioneer who ensures growth and development within the transit industry, and surrounding communities.

Image provided

The organization is considered the voice for equity in transportation and is the leading national advocate for diversity, inclusion, and contracting opportunities in the multi-modal, multi-billion dollar transportation industry.

Daniel is a program manager of COMTO’s Emerging Leaders sub committee. He continues to positively impact minorities in the workplace and in St. Cloud, serving as an Advisory Board Member for the Jugaad Leadership program.