St. Cloud’s Metro Bus Continues Normal Service

St. Cloud’s Metro Bus is continuing service as normal in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement from Marketing and Communications Manager Nate Ramacher, he states Metro Bus is prioritizing the health and safety of their passengers and employees.

He adds they are continuously monitoring reports provided by federal, state and local government agencies and communicating with various organizations and affiliations, including the Minnesota Safety Council and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Based on what has been communicated, Metro Bus has been cleaning their buses regularly and they are making efforts to allow as much fresh air as possible on its buses.

Ramacher says Metro Bus services will remain status quo, unless directed otherwise by federal or state partners.