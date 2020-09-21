Air Force Veteran Stacy Pearsall will Speak to St. Cloud State Students on Wednesday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Communication Studies Department and HomeFront Resource Center of St. Cloud has announced that Stacy Pearsall will speak for students at St. Cloud State University on Wednesday.

She will make her presentation through Zoom from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Pearsall is a photojournalist and an Air Force Veteran who is known for founding the Veteran Portrait Project.

During the speech, Pearsall will share her experiences as a photojournalist, a woman in the military, a person with a disability and a user of the health care system.

You can view the speaking event here and the password is Veteran.