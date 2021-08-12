State Employees To Show Proof Of Vaccine Or A Negative COVID-19 Test

Nyah Adams / News Director

Effective September 8th, Governor Tim Walz says all state employees will be required to either show proof of a Covid-19 vaccine or a negative test within 72 hours.

This policy will include employees at St. Cloud State University and St. Cloud Technical and Community College. In addition, employers will be following mask guidance from the CDC in places of high transmission.

If you are seeking a first dose, you have until Sunday, August 15th to receive a $100 Visa gift card. For more information visit VaccineConnector.com or the EAP website for questions.