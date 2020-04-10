Stay Home for Easter Celebrations

By Nathan Daggatt / Assistant News Director

Easter Sunday services and celebrations are this weekend and Stearns County would like to remind residents about following state guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stearns County’s Public Health Division wants to remind residents to continue to follow the stay at home order during the Easter holiday. This includes not attending or inviting extended family for the holiday.

Stearns County Public Health Division Director, Renee Frauendienst, says it’s what we need to do, and we don’t want to jeopardize what we have worked so hard for in the recent weeks by relaxing social distancing.

Frauendienst recommends making phone calls or gathering virtually with you family during this time.