Stearns and Benton Counties Open up Question Hotline for COVID-19

Stearns and Benton Counties have established a joint hotline for locals to call in with questions regarding the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The counties announced in a press release today that the hotline will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Minnesota Department of Health also has a hotline that is open all week from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The phone number for the County hotline is 320-656-6625 and the number for the Department of Health hotline is 651-201-3920.

Stearns County Public Health is asking that all of its residence continue to practice social distancing and follow CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 breakout.

“ We need everyone to follow the CDC and MDH recommended guidelines to help us manage the spread of the virus,” said Renee Frauendienst, the Stearns County Public Health Division Director. “We cannot do it alone. This is going to take individuals, businesses, community organizations, our faith communities, all of us working together.

All of the latest information, along with the complete list of the CDC and MDH guidelines can be found on the Stearns County Website.