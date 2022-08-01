Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer Clarifies Polling Location for Mail-In Primary Ballots

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

If you live in Stearns county and received a postcard in the mail about your polling location, the county is offering a bit of clarification about local versus state-wide elections.

Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says the polling place listed on the postcard was for local elections such as city council and school board. If you live in a mail ballot precinct and you want to vote for statewide elections on primary day, such as for local senators and representatives, your polling place is the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park. You can vote in-person on primary day for state offices from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th.

Ballots for the primary have been mailed to all registered voters in the following mail ballot townships: Crow Lake, Crow River, Farming, Getty, Grove, Lake George, Lake Henry, Luxemburg, Melrose, Munson, North Fork, Oak and Spring Hill.

The cities that received the post card include Belgrade, Elrosa, Greenwald, Lake Henry, Meire Grove, New Munich, Roscoe, Spring Hill, St. Anthony and St. Rosa.

Ballots must be returned by August 9th. If you did not received a ballot yet contact the Stearns County elections office.

Voters in mail ballot precincts can also drop off their ballot in a secure drop box located at the Stearns County Service Center, instead of mailing it in. The drop box is available 24/7 through Monday, August 8th. A ballot drop-off is also available during regular business hours at the Melrose City Hall through next Monday.