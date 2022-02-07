Authorities Need Help Finding Missing 14-year-old Camron McNeal in St. Cloud

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing 14-year-old boy from St. Cloud.

Camron McNeal

Officials say 14-year-old Camron Gevonta McNeal was last seen at his home January 19th when authorities were contacted. He may also go by Camron Jackson or Camron McNeal-Jackson.

McNeal is still believed to be in the City of St. Cloud possibly in the south or southeast area of the city.

He was last seen wearing white shoes, red sweatshirt, and a blue jacket with Yogi Bear on the back. McNeal is black 5’5″ teenager weighing 200 lbs.

Anyone with information on McNeal or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at 320-251-4240.