Stearns County Board of Commissioners approve design for new Justice Center

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

STEARNS CTY., Minn. — On Thursday, January 9, 2025, the Stearns County Board of Commissioners approved moving forward with design development for the County’s new Justice Center.

Architects and consultants presented a design for the 510,000-square-foot building, which will house 270 jail beds, 11 courtrooms, and offices for the Sheriff, County Attorney, and Emergency Management.

The estimated cost of the building after rebates and other discounts is $315.5 million.

The approval allows architects to proceed with design development, providing more accurate cost estimates and keeping the project on schedule.

The project is funded by a sales tax, approved by Stearns County residents, with a cap of $325 million.

The groundbreaking for the structure is planned for spring 2026.