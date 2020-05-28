Stearns County Buildings Remain Closed

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Stearns County buildings will remain closed to the public at this time. Stearns County is continuing to offer services online, by mail, phone, and through drop boxes at the front entrances of the downtown Administration Center and Waite Park Service Center.

They are preparing to slowly open buildings back up to the public, likely in June. If you are looking to renew a driver’s license, the offices are not yet able to offer that service.

To find an open location, go to the State Department of Public Safety website.