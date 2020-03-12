Stearns County Confirms First CoVID-19 Case

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED PERIODICALLY AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.

03/12/20 3:55 P.M.

Stearns County Health officials have confirmed its first presumptive case of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in a resident of the county.

During a press conference today, officials confirmed that the individual is in their 60’s and the exposure is believed to be travel related. The patient returned from a Caribbean cruise on March 6 and began developing symptoms the next day. The patient then entered into self-isolation.

There was only one person exposed to the infected individual through household contact. That person has since been quarantined and is not showing any symptoms. Officials say that both individuals are “doing well at home now.”

An investigation was done on the case by the Minnesota Department of Health to identify where the infected individual has been since returning. During the investigation, nothing was identified that would lead them to believe that there is anywhere that would risk anyone else to exposure. Health officials say that the infected individual is their greatest concern currently.

03/12/20 1:18 P.M.

Stearns County Heatlth officials have confirmed it’s first presumptive case of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in a resident of the county.

In a press release, Stearns County announced that they have been notified of the case by the Department of Health. The resident ho tested positive has recently traveled and therefor this is being considered a travel related illness. The resident is currently in isolation at home and is doing well.

The county will be hosting a press conference this afternoon at 3 p.m. to discuss more information about this case, COVID-19, and how its spread can be prevented.