Stearns County Deputy Receives Recognition from U.S. Attorney’s Office

Grace Jacobson / News Director

A Stearns County Deputy received recognition from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for his role in an international drug trafficking case.

Deputy Joel Schmidt received the recognition at Tuesday’s Board Meeting.

His role in investigating and putting together a case for the prosecution of Macalla “Kayla” Knot lead 19 members to be indicted.

Thirty-year-old Kayla Knot from St. Cloud, Minn. lived in Mexico and trafficked large amounts of meth and fentanyl to various members of the organization into the Central U.S.

Schmidt’s work on the case also kept hundreds of pound of fentanyl and meth from going into local communities.