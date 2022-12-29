Stearns County Has Moved Its Extension Office

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

There’s been a change in location for the University of Minnesota Extension office in Stearns County.

Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels reports the office in the Midtown Mall on Division Street in St. Cloud is now closed. The office relocated to the Stearns County Service Center a County Road 138 in Waite Park, near Fleet Farm.

In time the Extension Office will be permanently located at the Service Center, it’s temporarily in a space on the first floor until February. By then their new office space should be completed. During the transition, staff will be in the office and available for walk-in service every day but Thursday.

Schreifels says the new location is more convenient for citizens, particularly farmers who live in the western part of Stearns county. The move is also saving the county money on leasing building space. The extension office includes the 4-H program, agriculture support for crops, livestock, small farms/ local foods and horticulture.

More information can be found on the Stearns County website.