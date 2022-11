By Nyah Adams / News Director

Stearns County is installing culvert extensions near the Rice bridge starting otday .

Credit: Stearns County

Officials say temporary traffic control and a shoulder barricade will be in place near the intersection of County Road 1 and County Road 17.

The project was originally pushed back due to supply issues but is now expected to end Friday.

If you have any questions, Contact the Stearns County Highway Department.