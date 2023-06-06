Stearns County Investigating Fatal Rollover Crash

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Stearns County Sheriffs are investigating a rollover crash that killed a Detroit Lakes man.

Stearns County got a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday of a car in a ditch and a man lying in the middle of the road.

Officers arrived to the 43000 Block of County Road 17 in Sauk Centre Township to find 24-year-old Collin James Flynn unconscious.

Police say a review of the crash scene indicated that Flynn went off the road, struck a filed approach, vaulted and rolled several times.

Officers brought Flynn to a nearby hospital where he later died.